Can you spot yourself at the Tour de Broads?

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Around 2,000 cyclists took to the countryside for the Tour de Broads.

Organised by independent bike shop Pedal Revolution for six years running, the event offered 25, 50, 75 and 100 mile and family routes from Whitlingham Broad Visitor Centre.

Last year, across their events programme registered riders rode routes reaching a total of 226,658 miles pedalled on Norfolk roads.

One of the riders on an unusual bike taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the riders on an unusual bike taking part in the Tour de Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neil Turner, of Pedal Revolution, said: “I think it’s great to see so many people cycling and seeing part of the best landscapes for cycling - which we often take for granted.

“What’s great is you can see so much bad press about cycling and an event like this shows you what positive things can happen.

Preparations for the Tour de Broads at Whitlingham Country Park.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Preparations for the Tour de Broads at Whitlingham Country Park.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have got a guy riding today with one lung, and our oldest rider is 91!

“People ride for all sorts of charities. The events typically raise £50-70,000 per year.”

The routes showcase the beautiful Broad’s landscape as far as Bungay and Oulton Broad, with many riders attracted by the flat ground.

Mr Turner said: “My personal favourite bit of the course is the area around South Walsham.

Lee and Mark Richmond at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Lee and Mark Richmond at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

“It’s so typical of the Broads - quiet roads, and little villages. There’s so much nice countryside.”

The Tour de Broads was also held in Great Yarmouth in May.

Ashley Bush at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Ashley Bush at Tour de Broads in Whitlingham. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Two brothers setting off on the 25-mile ride were Mark and Lee Richmond.

They were riding on a recumbent tandem bike, allowing Mark to steer Lee, from Ormesby, who is blind and partially deaf while both pedalling.

Mark Richmond, from Seething, said: “We try to get out cycling weekly, but this is the first time we have done any of this sort of thing, with lots of other people.

“I feel a little apprehensive cycling in a big group!”

“It’s good fun here though.”

Many riders were there to raise money for charities.

One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the Tour de Broads heats start at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ashley Bush came to the 25 mile race with a colleague to raise money for Dementia UK.

The M Gaze employee, from Loddon, said: “Before May neither of us had picked up a road bike!

“The company director’s partner has dementia and we are doing it in honour of her, and my friend’s grandmother who recently passed away.”

First to return was Maxine Lane, from Newmarket, who completed the 25 mile route.

Siblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Siblings Daniel, six; Isabella, 10; and Sofia Johnson, eight; ready for their 50 miles Tour de Broads route. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

