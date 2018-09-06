Video

Your 10 favourite Norwich hotels, according to TripAdvisor

Stower Grange. Picture: Archant Archant

Whether you’re on a budget break or a more extravagant getaway, there’s a hotel in Norwich for you.

Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe

We’ve pulled together the top 10 best-ranked hotels on review website TripAdvisor, from their list of Norwich hotels, as of September.

Have your favourites made the list? If not, leave yours in the comments.

1. Stower Grange

Stracey Hotel in Norwich. Photo: James Bass Stracey Hotel in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

The Drayton hotel, on School Road, is ranked top out of 50 city hotels, with reviews praising its “fantastic food and comfortable rooms”.

The country house, near the airport, has an AA-Rosette restaurant.

2. Park Farm Hotel

While a few miles outside the city centre, the Hethersett hotel is independently owned and run by the Gowing family, and has attracted a strong reputation as both a hotel and for its spa and leisure facilities.

3. Maids Head Hotel

People living in Norwich will have walked past the hotel on the corner of Tombland, distinctive for its Tudor exterior.

The hotel is said to be the oldest in the country, with reports of a coaching inn on the site as far back as the 12th century.

4. The Old Rectory Hotel

Based on the edge of Norwich, in Crostwick, the original old rectory dates back to the mid 18th century, and served nearby Crostwick church.

Today, the hotel, owned by the Solomon family, is set in 3.5 acres of landscaped gardens.

5. Premier Inn Norwich Nelson City Centre Hotel

Sat by the river and just a stone’s throw from the train station, the Premier Inn, on Prince of Wales Road, is well-positioned for those visiting Norwich.

6. Best Western Annesley House Hotel

The Grade II listed building and converted coach houses is set in landscaped award-winning gardens and is based on Newmarket Road, just outside the city centre.

7. Stracey Hotel

Not far from the train station, the Stracey Hotel, on Stracey Road, describes itself as a budget bed and breakfast.

One review described the hotel as “the best value hotel I have ever stayed at in the UK”.

8. Holiday Inn Norwich City

It’s probably not a surprise that a hotel with views over Carrow Road has made it into the top 10. Its location, by the river, train station and not far from the city centre probably doesn’t hurt, either.

9. Premier Inn Norwich Airport Hotel

With parking, a nearby park and ride, quick walk to the airport and Brewers Fayre pub next door, it’s easy to see why the hotel, on Delft Way, is popular with those travelling or on business trips.

10. Premier Inn Norwich City Centre

One person on TripAdvisor summed up the benefits of the hotel, on Duke Street: “Very close to city centre, just a short stroll to the sites and shops. Also cheap parking which was right next to the hotel.”

