Thunderstorms could be on the way tonight

Lightning over Norwich in 2014. PHOTO: citizenside.com (c) copyright citizenside.com

Thunderstorms could be on their way across much of the region this evening with the weekend set to have a “much fresher feel” compared to the soaring temperatures of recent times.

After the country basked in the hottest day of the year so far yesterday, last night forecasters predicted a chance of some isolated thunderstorms during the early hours of this morning between about 2am and 8am, especially in west Norfolk, and said there was an increasing risk of thunderstorms for tonight.

Dan Holley, from UEA-based Weatherquest, said: “Most of the day it will be dry once the early risk of isolated storms clears.

“Towards the evening there is an increasing risk of a few thunderstorms developing.

“There could be a lot of lightning, gusty winds and some large hail on Friday evening across the whole of East Anglia.

“There’s a 50pc to 60pc chance of catching a thunderstorm by Friday evening.”

He said temperatures in the region today would remain high, reaching 33 or 34 degrees Celsius, and possibily even 35 degrees Celsius if there is enough sunshine. Yesterday temperatures were also in the 30s, with temperatures reaching 33.5 degrees Celsius at Santon Downham, 33.8 degrees Celsius at Marham, 32.7 degrees Celsius at Houghton Hall, 28 degrees Celsius at Weybourne and a cooler 24 degrees Celsius at Cromer.

However, Mr Holley said temperatures were set to drop to the mid 20s at the weekend when there should be a “much fresher feel” and it would be much breezier. “On Saturday there will be quite a bit of dry weather and a chance of some sharp showers but most places will be dry,” he said. “Temperatures will be about 23, 24 or 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Sunday temperatures will be similar. A good part of Sunday will be dry but there may be a little bit of wet weather in the evening.”

Nationally it was the hottest day of the year so far yesterday, with the heatwave causing the mercury to rise to to 35 degrees Celsius at Heathrow, the Met Office said.

Forecasters have said some parts of the country could reach 37 degrees Celsius today.

The highest temperature recorded in 2017 was 34.5 degrees Celsius at Heathrow on June 21. The most recent heatwave prior to this was in July 2015 when temperatures peaked at 36.7C at Heathrow on July 1.