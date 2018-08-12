Video

Weather warning issued for lightning, hail and heavy rain across Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk and Waveney. File photo of motorists splashing through puddles after a thunderstorm in Thetford. Picture: Simon Parker. Archant

It is set to be a wet start to the week in Norfolk and Waveney with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for thunderstorms.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The yellow warning is in place for most of East Anglia from 11am to 10pm on Monday with the potential for flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

The warning states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Many areas may miss the downpours but for the areas where there is heavy rain there could be up to 30mm of rain in an hour and lightning, hail and strong gusts may also prove disruptive.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said the showers will be heavier in the morning and will become more isolated moving into the afternoon. Temperatures in the region will be between 21C and 23C which is average for this time of year.

He added: “Into Tuesday, a much drier, brighter, more settled day with more in the way of sunny spells and just some patchy cloud around. It will feel warmer with highs reaching between 22C and 25C and just a light westerly breeze.”