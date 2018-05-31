What are the new restaurants coming to Castle Mall this Autumn?

Three new restaurants will be joining the new Castle Mall terrace. Picture: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Castle Mall’s £3m redevelopment is bringing three new restaurants to Norwich, but what are they?

Rob Bradley inside the Castle Mall, Norwich. Photo: Ella Wilkinson Rob Bradley inside the Castle Mall, Norwich. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Veeno, Bourgee and Babel will be joining the shopping centre’s Timberhill Terrace by autumn, as part of a new chapter for the mall.

They will sit alongside Mexican restaurant Cocina, which has been the only restaurant open in the revamped section.

The centre has had a difficult few months after losing major shops such as Argos, Mothercare and Poundworld.

But new manager Robert Bradley is upbeat about the future and believes it is on the verge of a breakthrough.

• Veeno - An authentic Italian wine café offering Sicillian wines and spuntini appitisers is one of the latest additions. The company was founded in 2013 by two Italian men in their 20s.

Their wines come from their family vineyard in Sicily and they offer Italian afternoon tea and wine tasting packages with wine included.

Other venues include Stratford-Upon-Avon, Reading, Bristol and Manchester.

• Bourgee - The steak and lobster restaurant’s first venue was on Southend’s seafront. In April they closed three of their restaurants - including one in Bury St Edmunds - and the Norwich store is one of a wave of new eateries they promised to open at the time.

The concept of the restaurant is “an unrivalled affordable luxury dining experience”, according to its Twitter. Celebrity chef Mark Baumann designs all of the restaurants menus.

• Babel - British-inspired restaurant Babel is owned by Faucet Inn, which has 15 pubs, bars and restaurants across the capital and south of England.

The menu includes flatbreads, burgers, pizzas and salads and a large selection of wines, beers and cocktails.