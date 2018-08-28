Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Can you spot yourself in our photos of obstacle course Gung-Ho! in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 08:37 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:37 16 September 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

They climbed, scrambled, slid and slipped to the very end.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thousands of people took part in the five-kilometre Gung-Ho! obstacle course at Earlham Park on Saturday.

Designed by Alex Winters, event organiser and former Cbeebies presenter, the course, which came to Norwich for the first time last year, included obstacles such as the 35-metre-long Maniac, an Under Pressure maze and the slippery Surfin’ USA.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

To inflate, the gigantic inflatables are said to require the same amount of air as more than 75m footballs.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

And if the obstacles weren’t challenging enough on their own, the slippery foam on much of them certainly made things tricky for competitors.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for charity, through either individual fundraisers or for the family event’s official charity partner BBC Children in Need.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Toby Miles and Jack Ballam. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Toby Miles and Jack Ballam. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Woodard Family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Woodard Family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Earlham Park Lucy Detnon, Katy Turner, Sophie Detnon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Earlham Park Lucy Detnon, Katy Turner, Sophie Detnon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

Tony Green. Picture: Tony Green's family

Video: Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Options for ‘missing link’ to connect NDR to A47 to be revealed

Options for a Western Link, to connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of the city are due to be revealed in November. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Hundreds set to attend candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub ower Ibish Peri

Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee

£45m scheme for more than 200 new homes in Norwich city centre lodged

Land off Barrack Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide