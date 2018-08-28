Video
Can you spot yourself in our photos of obstacle course Gung-Ho! in Norwich?
PUBLISHED: 08:37 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:37 16 September 2018
Gung Ho at Ealrham Park
They climbed, scrambled, slid and slipped to the very end.
Thousands of people took part in the five-kilometre Gung-Ho! obstacle course at Earlham Park on Saturday.
Designed by Alex Winters, event organiser and former Cbeebies presenter, the course, which came to Norwich for the first time last year, included obstacles such as the 35-metre-long Maniac, an Under Pressure maze and the slippery Surfin’ USA.
To inflate, the gigantic inflatables are said to require the same amount of air as more than 75m footballs.
And if the obstacles weren’t challenging enough on their own, the slippery foam on much of them certainly made things tricky for competitors.
Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for charity, through either individual fundraisers or for the family event’s official charity partner BBC Children in Need.
Toby Miles and Jack Ballam.
Woodard Family
Gung Ho at Earlham Park
Lucy Detnon, Katy Turner, Sophie Detnon
