Can you spot yourself in our photos of obstacle course Gung-Ho! in Norwich?

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Archant 2017

They climbed, scrambled, slid and slipped to the very end.

Thousands of people took part in the five-kilometre Gung-Ho! obstacle course at Earlham Park on Saturday.

Designed by Alex Winters, event organiser and former Cbeebies presenter, the course, which came to Norwich for the first time last year, included obstacles such as the 35-metre-long Maniac, an Under Pressure maze and the slippery Surfin’ USA.

To inflate, the gigantic inflatables are said to require the same amount of air as more than 75m footballs.

And if the obstacles weren’t challenging enough on their own, the slippery foam on much of them certainly made things tricky for competitors.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for charity, through either individual fundraisers or for the family event’s official charity partner BBC Children in Need.

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Toby Miles and Jack Ballam. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Toby Miles and Jack Ballam. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Woodard Family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Gung Ho at Ealrham Park Woodard Family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Gung Ho at Earlham Park Lucy Detnon, Katy Turner, Sophie Detnon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Gung Ho at Earlham Park Lucy Detnon, Katy Turner, Sophie Detnon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

