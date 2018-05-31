Search

First World War centenary garden unveiled in Thorpe St Andrew

PUBLISHED: 10:19 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 01 August 2018

A First World War centenary garden has been unveiled in Thorpe St Andrew by the town council. Photo: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

Archant

A First World War centenary garden has been unveiled in Thorpe St Andrew by the town council.

The garden, which features a granite globe as a centrepiece, is located at River Green, off Yarmouth Road.

More than 100 people attended the unveiling of the garden on July 1.

Town Mayor John Fisher said: “Throughout this final centenary year, communities across the nation are paying tribute to the First World War generation.

“By dedicating this centenary garden, we can ensure the sacrifice of those who served will be kept in living memory.”

The Revd James Stewart led the ceremony with a blessing and dedication, with standards being paraded by the Royal British Legion, Combined Ex-Serviceman’s Association and Girlguiding UK.

Members of the Thorpe Players were in First World War uniform and gave readings of poems written during the period.

The Thorpe History Group and Girlguiding UK supported the event with displays.

