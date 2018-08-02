Search

Thorpe St Andrew mayor officially launches eco-friendly taxi firm

02 August, 2018 - 13:54
Zero Taxis is believed to be one of the only companies in Norfolk providing zero-emissions vehicles, which are recharged using renewable energy. Photo: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

An eco-friendly taxi company has been officially launched by the mayor of Thorpe St Andrew.

Zero Taxis is believed to be one of the only companies in Norfolk providing zero-emissions vehicles, which are recharged using renewable energy.

Leon Davies, who runs the company with James Phillips, said: “We get our energy and electric from the sun to solar panels to storage batteries and then charged into the cars during the early hours.

“When there is no sun we will get our energy from wind farms and our provider uses 100 percent renewable energy.”

John Fisher, town mayor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: “We are always looking for environmentally friendly ways to improve air quality and with zero emissions from these vehicles, it is the ideal way to reduce pollution.”

The company will begin transporting customers from August 8, 2018.

It will operate two Nissan Leaf vehicles.

