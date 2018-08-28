Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eaton Park transformed into Thailand for two-day festival

PUBLISHED: 08:15 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:15 01 September 2018

Norwich Thai Festival

Norwich Thai Festival

Archant

A festival celebrating Thai culture is taking place in a Norwich park this weekend.

Anyone visiting Eaton Park on Saturday or Sunday could be forgiven for thinking they had accidently travelled to Southeast Asia, as from 10am today, the park will be transformed into a mini version of Thailand.

The two-day cultural festival will open with a traditional food offering to Buddhist monks before a weekend of music and dancing, sword fighting and Muay Thai boxing demonstrations gets underway.

There will also be a host of food stalls serving Thai dishes and specialities.

The event runs from 10am -7pm today and tomorrow (September 1 and 2), entry is £4 per day per adult with free entry for under 12s.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Vandals throw paint-stripper over car and gloss paint over house

Jamie Dickerson's car was vandalised on Wednesday, August 29. PHOTO: Jamie Dickerson

Eaton Park transformed into Thailand for two-day festival

Norwich Thai Festival

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists