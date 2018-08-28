Video

Discover the top-secret military base which played a key role in the Cold War

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

It was a top secret military base which played a key role in the early days of Britain’s nuclear weapons programme.

Today, the nuclear weapons have long gone but RAF Barnham, two miles south of Thetford is still home to many of the bunkers, storage areas and reminders of the important role the site played during the Cold War.

Built in the early 1950s the bomb store was built for the maintenance of Blue Danube, Britain’s first free falling nuclear weapon to be stockpiled.

Operational for around 10 years after the site closed it fell into disrepair until it was bought by Keith Eldred in 1966.

Now, RAF Barnham is just one of the many historical locations across the region waiting to be discovered during the Heritage Open Days festival, an eight-day celebration of the county’s heritage.

