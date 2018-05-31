The winners of the Norfolk Day prize draw announced

Photo: Antony Kelly

The winners of the Norfolk Day prize draw have been announced.

Photo: Antony Kelly

More than 3,000 people entered our competition to win one of the fantastic prizes in our Norfolk Day competition. Featuring a range of experiences including a boating day out, family passes to some of the region’s best attractions and dinner for four. We joined forces with some of the most well-known brands and names in the county to offer £5,000 worth of prizes.

Now, the winners have been revealed during a Facebook live draw.

Drawing the prize winners David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News said : “It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this but it has happened elsewhere in the country and been a success. But within minutes it was clear that people really liked the idea and that people were going to get behind the idea.”

Norfolk Day will take place for the first time on Friday, July 27.

The winners are:

Richardson’s package – Christopher Carter from Hethersett.

Woodforde’s brewery tour, lunch and merchandise – Michael Chambers from Stalham.

Visit Norwich – Anthea Coldham from Hevingham.

A Nature Kayaking Safari for two – Stephanie Giles from Bradwell.

Lotus tour and merchandise – Jill Palmer from Potter Heigham.

£200 Chapelfield voucher – Pamela Cracknell from Easton.

Two Tickets to Thursford – Jill Palmer from Potter Heigham.

Tickets to Banham Zoo – Sally Smith from Rickinghall.

Tickets to Africa Alive – Debbie Tuddenham from Taverham.

Ryan Newton Photography shoot - Jean Etheridge from Norwich.

Fizz & Fish for four people at Warwick St Social -Sheila Craig from Framingham Earl.

Rossis Leisure: VIP package – Julie Porter from Acle.

Free entry to Norfolk’s museums – Martin Henry from Barford.

Sea life centre – Miranda Carrick from Norwich.

Two Afternoon Tea for two at Assembly House vouchers– Thelma Short from Wells-next-the-Sea and Diane Dunstan from Toftwood.

Splash Leisure Centre – Hilda Billinghurst from Spixworth.

Roarr Dino Park family pass – Angela Sewell from Downham Market.

Amazona Zoo, Family ticket – Doris Aitken from Aylsham.

Norwich Playhouse package – Margaret Walford from Old Catton.

East of England Co-Op vouchers - Peter Thrower from Great Moulton.

Book Hive package - Sylvia Symonds from Mattishall.

Lucy Loveheart Norfolk print – Samantha Sanderson from Old Catton.

Hippodrome summer spectacular tickets – James Stokoe from Taverham.

Merrivale Model Village family season ticket – June Leslie from Hockering.

North Norfolk Railway family day rover ticket – Belinda Drake from Wymondham.

A copy of Wandering in Norfolk by Davd Howe – Lesley English from Mileham, Julie Duffy from Fakenham, Bonnie Jefferson from Salhouse, Shirley Travis from Filby, Alison Ottaway from Salhouse, Jackie Howell from Hethersett, Julie Kirby from Fakenham, Eric Hubbard from Washbridge, Eileen Stone from Lakenham, Carole Harrisson from Dereham .

A copy of Ink In My Blood by Neil Haverson– Sheila Burrage from North Walsham, Pamela Doy from Hempstead, Margaret Roebuck from Ashby St Mary, Ann Hilton from Saham Toney, Alison Ottaway from Salhouse.

A copy of A Moment in Time by Pete Sargent – Michael Carter from Thorpe St Andrew, Ray Skells from Wisbech, Richard Lay from Caister-on-Sea, Georgina Parker from London, Pauline Brown from Great Witchingham.