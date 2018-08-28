Search

Sisters open new garden centre in Norwich cafe

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 08 September 2018

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Archant

Two sisters have set up a blooming new garden centre - and want to focus on teaching their customers their shared experience.

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke created The Watering Can in April. Back then it was a small stall at the end of Sarah’s driveway, using products grown in her greenhouse.

But within months the sisters, who also run a cleaning service, have managed to land their own city centre garden centre, based at Cafe Brittania.

Lisa said: “We are really passionate about encouraging people to get out in their garden.

“We have found a lot of people don’t know about plants, especially younger generation, and we love to teach and give customers the confidence to give it a bash.”

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

The Watering Can’s Facebook page already has more than 1,500 followers, and the sisters are also providing services such as hanging baskets and borders to local businesses.

Topic Tags:

