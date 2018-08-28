Sisters open new garden centre in Norwich cafe

PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Two sisters have set up a blooming new garden centre - and want to focus on teaching their customers their shared experience.

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke created The Watering Can in April. Back then it was a small stall at the end of Sarah’s driveway, using products grown in her greenhouse.

But within months the sisters, who also run a cleaning service, have managed to land their own city centre garden centre, based at Cafe Brittania.

Lisa said: “We are really passionate about encouraging people to get out in their garden.

“We have found a lot of people don’t know about plants, especially younger generation, and we love to teach and give customers the confidence to give it a bash.”

The Watering Can’s Facebook page already has more than 1,500 followers, and the sisters are also providing services such as hanging baskets and borders to local businesses.