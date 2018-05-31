Loaded fries company The Bucket List set to open in Cromer and Norwich

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List Archant

A Norfolk business which sells giant buckets of chips with homemade toppings is set to open in Cromer and Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meatballs Picture: The Bucket List Meatballs Picture: The Bucket List

Bucket List opened in a horsebox trailer in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand in June last year and has ‘gained a big following’ for its tasty toppings which change daily.

Flavours on offer include garlic mushrooms with peppercorn sauce and chisagne, complete with beef Bolognese, parmesan, white sauce and blitzed garlic bread.

There is also a vegetarian option each day and past toppings have included feta, sun dried tomato, aioli and balsamic and smoked cheddar with sweet chilli and aioli.

All the chips are hand-cut and come in a belly-busting 800ml bucket which costs £6.95.

Garlic mushrooms Picture: The Bucket List Garlic mushrooms Picture: The Bucket List

READ MORE: We tried high sea afternoon tea at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich

The Bucket List is set to open its first permanent shop just along the coast in Cromer at 9a Hamilton Road in the old Waverley Cake Shop on Tuesday August 14.

The shop will be open from 9am to 7pm and will serve a breakfast bucket from 9am to 11am with hash browns, barbecue beans, deep fried egg and bacon scraps.

From 12pm to 7pm there will be main and vegetarian toppings which change each day and there is also limited stall seating inside.

The business was created by Nathan Boon who worked as head chef at The White Horse in Overstrand for 10 years and runs the business with his wife Adele.

READ MORE: The secret rooftop terrace in Norwich you never knew existed

The couple are also set to bring a taste of the seaside to Norwich too and will open a trailer near Norwich Cycle Republic outside Castle Mall.

Over the summer they have had a trailer at Holt Country Park and it will be moving to the city on Wednesday September 5 and will be open from 12pm to 6pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Mr Boon said: “I quit my job as head chef as it was a case of go big or go home to grow the business.

“I opened The Bucket List as a sideline project last year and it has gone from strength to strength.

“We’ve opened in horrible conditions in winter months and hundreds of people have turned up and we’ve gained a big following on social media.

“All our food is made fresh every day and will certainly fill you up!”