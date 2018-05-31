Video

Teenager resuscitated after lifeguards rescue three people from Norfolk coast riptide

The beach at Sea Palling.

A teenager was resuscitated after they were one of three people rescued after getting caught in a riptide off the Norfolk coast.

It happened at Sea Palling at lunchtime on Saturday, with lifeguards helping to save the lives of the teenager, along with a man and child who had got into difficulties.

HM Coastguard Bacton was paged to go to the beach and posted on Facebook that; “Three people were rescued by the lifeguards after being caught in a rip current.

“When the team arrived on the beach, a teenager had been given resuscitation and was breathing, a man was having chest pains and struggling to breathe and a child had also taken in sea water.

“One person was taken to hospital, but luckily all will make a full recovery.”

With the rescue coming at the start of what is, for many, the start of the school holidays, the coastguard team added: “Please be aware of tides, rips and, most importantly, lifeguard flags when visiting the beach. Have a safe summer holiday. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The rescue came almost exactly two years after a man died after they were caught in strong currents at Sea Palling.

On Saturday, July 23, 2016, four swimmers were caught in a rip current there. A man in his 50s died and another in his 20s was resuscitated.

Two other people who had managed to get to shore were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need hospital treatment.