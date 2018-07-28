Search

Video

Take a look at Mantra’s new garden complete with barbecue and vodka slushie machine

28 July, 2018 - 10:00
The new look garden at Mantra Norwich

The new look garden at Mantra Norwich

Archant

The manager wants to bring an Ibiza feel to Norwich

The new look garden at Mantra Norwich

The garden at Mantra in Prince of Wales Road has undergone a huge refurbishment taking inspiration from the renowned Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza.

The new outdoor area looks like something straight out the Love Island Villa and boasts outdoor seating, fairy lights and an oval bed area.

There is also a barbecue which will serve burgers and hot dogs and a vodka slushie machine.

The garden was open to the public from Thursday night and has already proved popular with clubbers.

The new look garden at Mantra Norwich

Glen Sarabi, manager of Mantra, said: “We opened it up this week and to say the reception to the garden was warming is an understatement.

“We have all new seating area with barbecue and vodka slushies and wanted to make it like the Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza that everyone is raving about at the moment.

“People were lapping up our new slushies.”

READ MORE: Love Island’s Sam Bird poses for pictures with fans at Norwich bar

Hungry clubbers will be able to tuck into cheeseburgers and hot dogs from the barbecue all summer long and the chef from BOND No.28 in Tombland will be in charge of cooking.

The new look garden at Mantra Norwich

The slushies are in tropical and secret blue flavours and will cost between £3.50 and £4.

Mr Sarabi added: “The refurbishment was part of a tidy up which was needed and we wanted to make sure it was ready for the summer.

READ MORE: Love Island final to be shown at Norfolk pub with pizza and prosecco

“We didn’t realise it would be this warm though.”

Mantra is open 10pm to 4am Thursday to Sunday.

