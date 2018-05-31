Poll
How polite are the people of Norwich?
PUBLISHED: 12:35 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 12:56 27 July 2018
Norwich has been voted among the politest places in the UK.
Thousands of people were asked to rate how polite their hometown was, the responses were tallied and each town was given a score out of ten.
Norwich received a score of 7.09 making it the 10th most polite hometown according to the survey by Showerstoyou.co.uk.
Worcester scooped the top spot for politeness, while London was ranked the least polite.
