How polite are the people of Norwich?

Norwich has scored 10th in a politeness survey. PHOTO: Jo Clarke (c) copyright newzulu.com

Norwich has been voted among the politest places in the UK.

Thousands of people were asked to rate how polite their hometown was, the responses were tallied and each town was given a score out of ten.

Norwich received a score of 7.09 making it the 10th most polite hometown according to the survey by Showerstoyou.co.uk.

Worcester scooped the top spot for politeness, while London was ranked the least polite.

Do you think Norwich deserves a reputation for being polite? Vote in the poll and let us know in the comments.