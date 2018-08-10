Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Supporters’ march organised ahead of Norwich City’s first home game

PUBLISHED: 12:33 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 10 August 2018

A supporters march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/08/2017

A supporters march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/08/2017

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Two Norwich City fans groups have joined forces to help improve the atmosphere at Carrow Road this season.

A supporters’ march will be held ahead of the first home game on Saturday, as Norwich City take on West Bromwich Albion at 3pm.

The march is being organised by Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich, with supporters invited to congregate around the Queen of Iceni on Riverside at 1.45pm.

Those attending are also asked to take along flags, banners and scarves.

Thomas Markham-Uden, from Barclay End Norwich, said: “It is a way to get lots of fans that are like-minded together so we can create a great atmosphere and carry that into the stand. We did it at the start of the season last year and before the Ipswich game and we had a couple of thousand people marching. We had a really good cross section of fans, not just people from the Barclay stand and Snakepit, which is our aim.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists