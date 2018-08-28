Search

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

PUBLISHED: 22:35 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 22:35 02 September 2018

Zara Lawson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Zara Lawson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Thousands of festival goers descended on Norfolk Showground for a weekend of music and partying.

Zara Lawson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

The event kicked off in style on Saturday with the likes of Sigma, Zara Larsson and Yxng Bae on the main stage.

Headliner Shawn Mendes also delighted fans with hits including In My Blood, Stitches and There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

Yesterday was a celebration of some of the nation’s best DJ’s including Disciples and former Reepham High School pupil Sigala, who was joined on the stage by his family at the end. His grandad got the biggest cheer of the day – and was even wearing a Sigala T-shirt.

An unforgettable weekend at Sundown was brought to a close with Clean Bandit playing their big crowd-pleasers, including Real Love, Rather Be and Symphony.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Laurence Bagnall, festival director, said: “Sundown 2018 was our most successful year to date. We enjoyed three days of glorious sunshine alongside stand out sets from Shaun Mendes, Clean Bandit, Bugzy Malone, Zara Larrson and newcomer HRVY alongside over 100 artists across five stages.

“The festival continues to grow year on year and we thank our incredible audience, many of who come from Norfolk, for their phenomenal support. We are already making plans to ensure we bring the very best artists and production to Norwich for Sundown 2019. See you there.”

