Sun shines on Old Buckenham Airshow as pilots take flight

The sun has been shining on Old Buckenham Airshow as the storms from the night have moved away giving show goers a blue background to watch the display.

Crowds flocked to the airfield for a display of modern and World War Two aeroplanes.

They were not put off by the rain as car parks filed-up an hour before the gates opened.

Planes have not been the only vehicles on display with several cars on show and services from across Norfolk attending including the Norfolk Blood Bikes.

The weather forecast for the first day of the show is expected to remain dry and Matt Wilkins, event organiser, has been enjoying the display.

He said: “The weather at the time of the air display is bright sun. We have a couple of small showers blowing through but everything is all on.”

Although the sun is shining the airfield is prepared if the weather does change.

Mr Wilkins added: “We have done airshows in the wet before but we won’t be doing one in the wet today, but we might be doing one tomorrow.”

The first day of the show will have a memorial to the crews who died while fighting in the Second World War.

Mr Wilkins added: “I think the biggest display of the show is going to be the B17. It is the first year that it will fly on both days and it will be an amazing memorial to those of the air force who died serving from Old Buckenham and hundreds of other bases like it.

“We have a P51 Mustang which is an American icon from World War Two as well as a Hawker Hurricane, one of the two British great fighters from the War.

“And on Sunday, not only will we have the Hurricane, we will of course have the Spitfire as well.”