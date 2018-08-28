Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Summer is not over yet - more sunshine on the way for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:55 14 September 2018 | UPDATED: 07:55 14 September 2018

Castle Meadow basking in the spring sunshine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Castle Meadow basking in the spring sunshine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

It has been a glorious summer with soaring temperatures across the county but despite heading towards the end of September it looks like there is more good weather on the way.

Norfolk has been basked in sunshine for much of the last few months making it a memorable summer for families across the county but even with the children now back at school the sun is not about to stop shining.

Forecasters have revealed how temperatures are set to hit 21C this weekend with the good weather set to continue into next week when there will be highs of 25C.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road’: Mother’s tribute to nightclub owner

Dawn Peri, right, with close family and friends, takes comfort from the messages and floral tributes to her son, Ibish, at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Popular café at Norwich prison told to move its entrance in council action

The Café Britannia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated: Four people arrested after knifepoint robbery outside John Lewis in Norwich

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Street, outside John Lewis. Pic: David Hannant.

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Concerns over drug dealers targeting children in Taverham prompts warning to parents

Photo: James Bass.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide