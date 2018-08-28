Summer is not over yet - more sunshine on the way for Norfolk

Castle Meadow basking in the spring sunshine. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

It has been a glorious summer with soaring temperatures across the county but despite heading towards the end of September it looks like there is more good weather on the way.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk has been basked in sunshine for much of the last few months making it a memorable summer for families across the county but even with the children now back at school the sun is not about to stop shining.

Forecasters have revealed how temperatures are set to hit 21C this weekend with the good weather set to continue into next week when there will be highs of 25C.