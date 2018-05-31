Vigilante warning as police arrest fifth teen following Suffolk assault

The picture showing the alleged flour and eggs attack on a woman in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

Police have warned people not to attempt vigilantism after a group of teenagers allegedly assaulted a woman with flour and eggs in west Suffolk.

Officers issued the warning this afternoon after a fifth person was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm on Friday in Bury St Edmunds.

The victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was reported to have been assaulted by a group of teenagers who threw flour and eggs over her after a row in St Olaves Road.

The woman was said have been “severely distressed” but unharmed.

Suffolk Constabulary announced this afternoon that a fifth person – a 15-year-old boy – was arrested yesterday on suspicion of common assault. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released on police bail pending further enquiries. The boy must return to police custody in mid-August.

Two 17-year-olds and two 15-year-olds have also been arrested in connection with the incident, all on suspicion of common assault.

All four have been released on police bail pending further enquiries and will answer police bail in mid-August.

A sixth boy – a 16-year-old – was also questioned under caution. The boy remains under investigation.

Acting Det Supt Barry Byford said: “This is a live investigation and we do not support vigilantism in any way, shape or form.

“Social media users should remember that sharing names and images, which may later form part of a criminal investigation, can disrupt or jeopardise the case.

“We are satisfied that we have spoken to everyone involved with the incident and we are continuing to support the victim.”