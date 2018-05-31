Search

Street party raises hundreds of pounds for children’s hospice charity

PUBLISHED: 10:35 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 10:35 30 July 2018

EACH

Street party fun raised hundreds of pounds for a children’s hospice.

Residents of Wood Street, Norwich, at their fundraising street party for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACHResidents of Wood Street, Norwich, at their fundraising street party for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH

Residents on Wood Street, off Kingsley Road in Norwich city centre, took part in the annual community gathering.

The party, which included children’s activities and a raffle, raised £611 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone in Wood Street – clearly a lovely street full of community and charitably-minded residents, friends and families. This wonderful donation is sincerely appreciated.”

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and supports their families.

In previous years the Wood Street parties have raised money for various good causes including child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey.

For more information about EACH visit www.each.org.uk.

