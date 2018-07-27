Stephen Fry backs Norfolk Day on Twitter
PUBLISHED: 11:54 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 July 2018
Television presenter and comedian Stephen Fry has given his backing to the first ever Norfolk Day on social media.
Mr Fry, who hails from the county, said on Twitter: “It’s the first ever #NorfolkDay today, so I’m sending my best wishes to Norfolkians far and wide. I’m proud to be from @Norfolk – a county of unique character, difference, beauty and charm. May this year’s event be the first of many!”
As well as Mr Fry, the inaugural event has been backed by Norfolk-born television presenter Jake Humphrey, who recorded a specially-devised Love Letter for Norfolk.
Norfolk Day was created by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radion Norfolk so residents, charities and businesses could celebrate the best of county and community life.