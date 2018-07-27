Search

Stephen Fry backs Norfolk Day on Twitter

PUBLISHED: 11:54 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 July 2018

Stephen Fry. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Stephen Fry. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Television presenter and comedian Stephen Fry has given his backing to the first ever Norfolk Day on social media.

https://twitter.com/stephenfry/status/1022791205912903686

Mr Fry, who hails from the county, said on Twitter: “It’s the first ever #NorfolkDay today, so I’m sending my best wishes to Norfolkians far and wide. I’m proud to be from @Norfolk – a county of unique character, difference, beauty and charm. May this year’s event be the first of many!”

Norfolk Day LogoNorfolk Day Logo

As well as Mr Fry, the inaugural event has been backed by Norfolk-born television presenter Jake Humphrey, who recorded a specially-devised Love Letter for Norfolk.

https://twitter.com/MBrundleF1/status/1022779980810526720

Norfolk Day was created by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radion Norfolk so residents, charities and businesses could celebrate the best of county and community life.

