Stephen Fry backs Norfolk Day on Twitter

Stephen Fry. Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Television presenter and comedian Stephen Fry has given his backing to the first ever Norfolk Day on social media.

Mr Fry, who hails from the county, said on Twitter: “It’s the first ever #NorfolkDay today, so I’m sending my best wishes to Norfolkians far and wide. I’m proud to be from @Norfolk – a county of unique character, difference, beauty and charm. May this year’s event be the first of many!”

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

As well as Mr Fry, the inaugural event has been backed by Norfolk-born television presenter Jake Humphrey, who recorded a specially-devised Love Letter for Norfolk.

Norfolk Day was created by the EDP, Norwich Evening News and BBC Radion Norfolk so residents, charities and businesses could celebrate the best of county and community life.