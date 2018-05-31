Search

Video

Share this video and help raise money for a children’s anti-bullying charity

PUBLISHED: 16:57 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 17:16 24 July 2018

Start-Rite have launched an anti-bullying campaign with the StandUp Foundation. PHOTO: Start-Rite

Start-Rite have launched an anti-bullying campaign with the StandUp Foundation. PHOTO: Start-Rite

Archant

Norwich business Start-Rite Shoes is working with the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation to raise money for an anti-bullying charity.

The #KidsWalkTall campaign, which aims to empower and encourage confidence in children, comes as it emerges one in five of all young people have witnessed bullying in the last year.

For every share of the campaign film on social media with the hashtag #KidsWalkTall, Start-Rite will donate £1 to the StandUp foundation.

Ben Cohen, founder of the anti-bullying charity, said: “We’re really happy to be involved in such an important campaign with Start-Rite Shoes.

“#KidsWalkTall helps to tackle bullying by empowering children to be who they want to be.

“Too many children and young people find school difficult, because of bullying, and end up disconnected, isolated and lonely.”

Why Start-Rite Shoes launched the #KidsWalkTall campaign

• One in five of all young people have witnessed bullying within the last 12 months

• Sixty per cent of young people who have been bullied say it impacts their mental health

• Ten per cent of children who are bullied, experience it on a daily basis

You can find out more about the campaign on Start-Rite’s website.

Topic Tags:

