Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sprowston woman to shave hair to thank berevement charity

PUBLISHED: 13:42 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 16 August 2018

Victoria Bailey before the big chop. Picture: Victoria Bailey

Victoria Bailey before the big chop. Picture: Victoria Bailey

Victoria Bailey

Mother of two, Victoria Bailey, is shaving off her hair to raise money for Nelson’s Journey.

The 44-year-old from Sprowston, is making the cut after the charity helped her two children when her mother died suddenly.

Mrs Bailey said: “The charity not only helped my children when my mother suddenley died, but they helped the school they goto after a boy fell four floors and died.

“The charity stayed all day and helped the children so much by holding special chats with everybody.”

Money is being raised on Virgin moneygiving , with Mrs Bailey sitting £40 away from her £500 target.

The hair will be posted to the Little Princess Trust, where it will be given to children going through chemotherapy.

his act of shear courage is taking place this evening at Cutting Crew Organic hair salon at 7pm and will be streamed live on their Facebook page

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists