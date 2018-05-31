Sprowston woman to shave hair to thank berevement charity

Victoria Bailey before the big chop. Picture: Victoria Bailey Victoria Bailey

Mother of two, Victoria Bailey, is shaving off her hair to raise money for Nelson’s Journey.

The 44-year-old from Sprowston, is making the cut after the charity helped her two children when her mother died suddenly.

Mrs Bailey said: “The charity not only helped my children when my mother suddenley died, but they helped the school they goto after a boy fell four floors and died.

“The charity stayed all day and helped the children so much by holding special chats with everybody.”

Money is being raised on Virgin moneygiving , with Mrs Bailey sitting £40 away from her £500 target.

The hair will be posted to the Little Princess Trust, where it will be given to children going through chemotherapy.

his act of shear courage is taking place this evening at Cutting Crew Organic hair salon at 7pm and will be streamed live on their Facebook page