Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Spider season has come early this year - and they are creeping into homes

PUBLISHED: 10:13 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 16 August 2018

A spider and its web. Picture: Lydia Taylor

A spider and its web. Picture: Lydia Taylor

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Spiders are appearing indoors earlier this year due to the recent heatwave.

Spider season, the time where large spiders invade UK homes in search of a mate, usually takes place in Autumn.

The influx of house spiders usually occurs in September after the arachnids have spent a summer gorging on flies and growing sexually mature.

This year, however, the recent heatwave created ideal conditions for spiders to thrive and develop earlier than usual.

Because of their increased access to food via an increased insect population, many male spiders have already reached the stage where they’re coming inside in search of a female mate.

Large house spiders are already being spotted in people’s homes across the country.

Have you seen more spiders in your house recently? How do you react to them? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists