Norwich glasses wearer could follow in footsteps of Love Island star

PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:18 30 August 2018

Hannah Cunningham has been selected as a regional finalist in Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2018. Picture Paul Nixon.

A Norwich woman is a step closer to winning £10,000 after she was chosen from thousands as a finalist for Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

Hannah Cunningham, 35, could follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Love Island star Alex Miller, and get the chance to mingle with celebrities at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards, as well as pick up the £10,000 prize.

Hannah was invited to visit her local Specsavers store in White Lion Street to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

“I never usually enter competitions because I never win them,” she said.

“When I got the call to say I was a regional finalist I was shocked as so many people had entered, but I am delighted to have been chosen.

“I have numerous pairs of glasses for every occasion – probably as many as I have pairs of shoes,” she added.

