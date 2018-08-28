Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cinema goers invited to attended preview screening of Hurricane

PUBLISHED: 17:55 31 August 2018

Weeting Camp, near Thetford. Picture: Victor Lukaniuk

Weeting Camp, near Thetford. Picture: Victor Lukaniuk

Archant

A special screening of a film telling the story of the Polish pilots who fought in the skies over England during the Second World War is coming to Norwich.

On Sunday, September 2, a preview screening of Hurricane will take place at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square.

The event is taking place in recognition of the outstanding efforts of Polish citizens who fought alongside British Troops during WW2 and the 400 Polish people who where resettled in the nissen huts in Weeting, near Thetford.

Living conditions on the camp where basic but the people living there took what was offered and over time built a community with short term homes, a church and shop. Many of the families from Weeting moved to Norwich after the war when the camp closed and form the basis today’s Polish community.

The film screening will take place at 6pm to book tickets visit the Norfolk Polish Heritage Group website.

Most Read

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Vandals throw paint-stripper over car and gloss paint over house

Jamie Dickerson's car was vandalised on Wednesday, August 29. PHOTO: Jamie Dickerson

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists