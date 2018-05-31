Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New thermal spa to open above city centre Nando’s

PUBLISHED: 08:31 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 17 August 2018

Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A new thermal spa is set to open later this year in Norwich city centre.

The venue will open above Nando’s on Red Lion Street later this year, creating 28 new jobs.

The spa will feature a mud chamber, eight treatment rooms for facials and massages, a spa-pool, monsoon showers and a restaurant serving healthy lunches and afternoon teas.

Mustapha Conteh, 33, already owns Head and Soul Beauty Salon on Red Lion Street and spotted a gap in the market for a health spa.

The first designs were drawn in 2016 but a disagreement with the landlord slowed down building work.

Mr Conteh describes the project as “stressful” but exciting, and said the initial budget of £300,000 has been raised to a “seven-figure” sum.

He is currently looking to recruit a general manager to lead the team.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists