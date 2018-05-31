New thermal spa to open above city centre Nando’s

Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A new thermal spa is set to open later this year in Norwich city centre.

The venue will open above Nando’s on Red Lion Street later this year, creating 28 new jobs.

The spa will feature a mud chamber, eight treatment rooms for facials and massages, a spa-pool, monsoon showers and a restaurant serving healthy lunches and afternoon teas.

Mustapha Conteh, 33, already owns Head and Soul Beauty Salon on Red Lion Street and spotted a gap in the market for a health spa.

The first designs were drawn in 2016 but a disagreement with the landlord slowed down building work.

Mr Conteh describes the project as “stressful” but exciting, and said the initial budget of £300,000 has been raised to a “seven-figure” sum.

He is currently looking to recruit a general manager to lead the team.