Airshow organisers ask smokers to stub out this weekend

Old Buckenham airshow 2017 Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Smokers are being asked to stub out before they arrive at Old Buckenham Airshow this weekend.

The Mark IX Spitfire MH434 will be one the many war time greats coming to the Old Buckenham Airshow on July 28-29 2018. Picture: submitted The Mark IX Spitfire MH434 will be one the many war time greats coming to the Old Buckenham Airshow on July 28-29 2018. Picture: submitted

The recent spate of large field fires, and a tinder dry airfield has caused smoking to be banned on site at the popular summer attraction.

Air show organizer Matt Wilkins said: “We are surrounded by farmland and we want to be good neighbours to the farmers as they are good neighbours to us and do everything we can to prevent a possible problem,”

Mr Wilkins said it is a one-off ban for the airshow and camping area, and there will be a designated smoking area.

The show this Saturday and Sunday features everything from a nuclear missile, displays, military re-enactments, stands and tank rides to some of the rarest classic and vintage cars and motorbikes in Britain on the ground.

Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher Old Buckenham airshow 2017. Matilda Boniface enjoying the show. Picture: Nick Butcher

In the air the famous air display will be hosting 28 acts with a huge variety of aircraft.

They include the bi-planes and tri-planes of the Bremont Great War Display, Second World War favourites, aerobatics and much more.

There will be a world first at the Airshow this year as pilot Richard Ellingworth makes his first display appearance in the Fairchild Argus - a 1930s plane used for everything from transporting Hollywood stars to bombing German U-Boats.

The Airshow is also about celebrating the best of Norfolk, with locally brewed ales, Norfolk-made luxury ice-cream and a good sprinkling of Norfolk based pilots, businesses and other participants involved.

It also features a re-enactment of a Second World War liberation of a Normandy barn.

The show is family friendly, with under-12s getting in free, free parking, dogs on leads welcome, and a food village.

Spectators inspired by the aerial tricks and treats can have a go with Sim Fly, the unique flying simulator that lets people clamber into the cockpit and fly with, or fight against their friends.

In the year that it celebrates its centenary, The RAF will be at the Airshow for the first time since 2012, bringing ZA947, a Douglas Dakota.

The show gates open at 10am on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

Tickets and information available at www.oldbuckenhamairshow.co.uk