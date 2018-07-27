Video

Is sleeping with a fan on bad for your health?

Here are a few reasons why sleeping with a fan on may not be the best solution for keeping cool on summer nights.

The UK is in the midst of a heatwave and overnight temperatures have been sweltering.

Many people across the country are turning to fans to keep cool as they sleep, but The Sleep Advisor is warning that getting forty winks with a fan on could be damaging your health.

•It’s bad for your skin and eyes

One of the ways prolonged fan exposure can be damaging is by drying out your skin and eyes. This can be countered by diligent moisturising but those with skin conditions should take extra care.

•It’s not good for allergies

Keeping a fan on all night can also be bad news for those suffering with allergies, asthma or hay fever. This is because as the fan moves air around a room it can cause dust and pollen to enter your sinuses – which may already be negatively affected by the constant stream of cold air.

•It doesn’t help sinuses

If you’re experiencing sinus headaches and blockages, you might find the symptoms relieved if you cut down on fan use.

It’s also advisable to make sure your fan blades aren’t collecting dust, as dust particles will be circulated into the room when the fan is switched on.

•It can result in sore muscles

Sleeping with a fan on can also cause you to wake up with sore muscles. This is because a concentration of cold air on your muscles can make them tense and cramp, especially those in the face and neck. If you’re waking up with a stiff neck this could be why.

Have you been sleeping with a fan on this summer? Let us know if you’ve experienced any of these health issues in the comments.