Trio cycle more than 900 miles to fundraise in memory of the son of late Anglian Windows founder

A group of friends from mid-Norfolk have completed a gruelling cycling challenge in memory of Simon Williams, son of the late Anglian Windows founder George Williams. Pictured (left to right) James Walgroves, Rob Claxton, Alistair Wallace. Picture: JAMES WALGROVES Archant

A group of friends from mid-Norfolk have completed a gruelling cycling challenge in memory of a local entrepreneur’s son.

It comes following the unexpected death of Simon Williams, son of the late Anglian Windows founder George Williams, who passed away in June from a short illness and subsequent heart failure.

Alistair Wallace, of Elsing, near Dereham, embarked on the journey to cycle around 900 miles (1,448 km) from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in memory of his childhood friend.

He was joined by James Walsgrove, of Easton, and Rob Claxton, of Toftwood, and together the trio completed the challenge in just eight days.

Mr Wallace, who owns A&M Motors at Lenwade, said: “I’ve been friends with Simon since we were 15. We played rugby together and also shared a love of cars.

“I mentioned my ride to Simon in my last conversation with him and he laughed saying ‘what, on one of those things without engines?’. Simon devastatingly and unexpectedly passed away [shorty after].

“The Williams’ are a great family who have been hit by this sudden loss. I want something positive to come out of this very sad time.

“Carole Edgcombe, Simon’s mum, asked me to donate any funds raised to a children’s hospice.”

Mr Wallace decided to support the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and to date has raised £1,910 - just 5pc away from his £2,000 goal.

He added: “The whole thing was very last minute but please give what you can towards this worthwhile cause.”

The group aimed to cycle for around 130 miles per day, approximately the distance from Norwich to London, and Mr Wallace said it had been “extra challenging” during the heatwave earlier this month.

EACH supports families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

- To donate please visit Mr Wallace’s Just Giving page, which will remain open for another two weeks, at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-wallace10.

- Mr Walsgrove, of Ride Harder, also wrote a blog each day about the journey which can be found at www.rideharder.co.uk/category/lejog-2018/.

