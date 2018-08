Video

Jarrold department store chief explains her love for Norfolk on Norfolk Day

On Norfolk Day, new chief executive of Jarrold department store Minnie Moll, describes why she is so thrilled to be back in her home county.

I started my new role as chief executive of Jarrold, in the heart of Norwich, just a week-and-a-half ago and I’m buzzing about how fantastic Norwich is.

I was born here but most of my working life has been in London.

I walk to our department store as the city wakes up, through cobbled streets, beautiful old buildings, eclectic little shops, cafes and bars.

The evenings bring musicians and theatre goers with people in bars and cafes spilling out on the streets.

It is so vibrant and happening but mellow at the same time. It feels creative and a bit quirky. A bit like Cambridge but without the crowds of tourists.

No wonder Norwich has so many students come to study here who then never leave. What a brilliant city and how lucky am I to be back.