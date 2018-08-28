Video

North Norfolk Railway’s 1940s Weekend: How to get the look

With Sheringham’s forties weekender coming up, Abigail Nicholson was challenged to find out more about the era and to see how cheap it is to get the look.

Thousands of people are set to take a step back in time to the days of the Blitz and rationing.

Over the years the North Norfolk Railway’s 1940s Weekend has become more and more popular with both visitors and exhibitors.

It gives visitors the chance to hear army bands, taste wartime rations and to see 1940s clothing and re-enactment groups.

Jenny Bealey, 40, who owns her own vintage boutique, said: “It’s become an idyllic sort of time, it’s more relaxing, it’s fun and the world needs more fun.”

Miss Bealey owns Lady B Loves, in the Royal Arcade, Norwich, which sells retro fashion from a variety of eras.

The shop is across two floors and full of bright coloured dresses, trousers and tops with bold patterns and multiple accessories.

The owner said: “When we started we didn’t know how it would go, we were hoping the feel and excitement of the shop would translate to people, and they seem to be really loving it.

“We have a huge spectrum of ages from girls coming for their proms to women celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries.”

After one look at my body shape she picked out a few dresses for me to try on. The first outfit included a Voodoo Vixen tartan dress for £60, complete a bag for £40 and a true vintage knitted hat from ‘Wake Up Little Susie Vintage’.

The second look included a Hearts & Roses Sailor Collar Dress for £50 completed with £7 true vintage gloves from Little Susie Vintage and a £12 red beret.

The cheapest outfit came in at £69 all together.

Miss Bealey said:”I made sure the garments had a lot more detail on the top half because it was war time and people had less fabric and made the most of what they had.

“The shapes of the garments were designed to flatter a woman’s figure without being overly revealing, they’re made for a more curvy figure and accentuates the waist.”

The 1940s Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the 1940s Weekend, visit http://www.nnrailway.co.uk

