Video

‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

They say you can wait a lifetime for a knight in shining armour.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But luckily for 96-year-old Sheila Peal, she only had to wait five minutes after she became stranded in Cringleford on Sunday afternoon.

The great grandmother was left stuck on Newmarket Road when her mobility scooter broke down.

She had no mobile phone and was unable to walk back to her Cringleford home with her shopping.

But she was saved by a kind-hearted cyclist who not only stopped to ask if she was okay, but returned with his car to take her home.

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Now, the retired physiotherapist is appealing to find her “Sir Galahad” in order to properly thank him.

Mrs Peal said: “Yesterday, coming back over Cringleford Bridge from Waitrose, my trusty scooter stopped dead and absolutely refused to start.

“I don’t have a magic phone, so I just sat there trying to think what to do next, when this tall, middle-aged cyclist, stopped and asked me what was the trouble.

“I said I am perfectly alright, but my scooter isn’t.”

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mrs Peal said the man checked over her mobility scooter, which is about two years old, but was unable to start it. He then told her he would cycle home to Lakenham - around four miles away in the south of Norwich - pick up his car and return.

“I was overwhelmed,” Mrs Peal said. “I told him ‘how kind of you’.

“So I spent the next 50 minutes still stuck on the scooter.

“It was an interesting wait in that only two people asked me if I was okay as they walked past.

“During that time Sir Galahad himself went home, dumped his bike, picked up his car and drove back all the way to get me.”

Mrs Peal said the man drove her back home, around half-a-mile away, and then returned to pick up her scooter.

“I have no idea how he got it here, he must have shoved it into his car,” she said.

“I thanked him enormously and shook his hand, but I didn’t get his phone number.”

Mrs Peal said the man, who was middle aged with short greying hair, gave the name Craig Lindsay and had a Scottish or northern accent.

She said: “I would love to get in touch with him to properly thank him, but I stupidly didn’t ask for his home number.”

• Were you the man who helped Mrs Peal? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772684 to be put in touch with her.