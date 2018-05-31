Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Send us your pictures of All About Dogs

PUBLISHED: 09:10 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:10 27 August 2018

Charity MuffinPug Rescue, wich rescues pugs and pug crosses, was at the All About Dogs show: Pic: All About Dogs.

Charity MuffinPug Rescue, wich rescues pugs and pug crosses, was at the All About Dogs show: Pic: All About Dogs.

All About Dogs.

Will you be heading to day two of All About Dogs today?

Archie was one of the visitors to the All About Dogs show. Pic: All About Dogs.Archie was one of the visitors to the All About Dogs show. Pic: All About Dogs.

Big or small, long-haired or short-haired, pedigree or not, today, the Norfolk Showground will welcome thousands of dogs and their best friends for the second day of All About Dogs.

Now, we’re asking for pictures of you and your four legged companions enjoying the canine spectacular.

Whether you and your pooch will be taking part in a competition, spectating or just doing a spot of shopping we would like to see pictures of your dogs at All About Dogs.

Send your photos to: norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Video: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Norwich Greggs is to close, but will be re-opening just a stone's throw away. Pic: PA Wire

10 things to do in Norwich this Bank Holiday weekend

Main stage event at the dog show. Picture: All About Dogs

Updated: Sushi and sake festival organisers respond to complaints about Norwich event

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Owner’s £145,000 fight with taxman after car crashes into his pub

Damage to the Brick Kilns pub at Little Plumstead after a car crashed into the wall. Pub owner Paul Anderson-Cowles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Homeless teen who had been raped didn’t get help from council for months

The teenager was not offered suitable accommodation until a solicitor threatened the council with legal action. File photo posed by model: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists