Send us your pictures of All About Dogs
PUBLISHED: 09:10 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:10 27 August 2018
All About Dogs.
Will you be heading to day two of All About Dogs today?
Archie was one of the visitors to the All About Dogs show. Pic: All About Dogs.
Big or small, long-haired or short-haired, pedigree or not, today, the Norfolk Showground will welcome thousands of dogs and their best friends for the second day of All About Dogs.
Now, we’re asking for pictures of you and your four legged companions enjoying the canine spectacular.
Whether you and your pooch will be taking part in a competition, spectating or just doing a spot of shopping we would like to see pictures of your dogs at All About Dogs.
Send your photos to: norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk