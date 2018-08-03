Search

The secret rooftop terrace in Norwich you never knew existed

PUBLISHED: 15:50 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 August 2018

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop terrace

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop terrace

Archant

Everyone knows the Rooftop Gardens in the Union Building but there is a second rooftop bar in the city that not many people have heard of.

Shabby chic Norwich bar Gonzo’s Tea Room first opened in 68 London Street in 2014 and has become a hugely popular day and night spot.

The bar serves food throughout the day including dirty burgers, wings by the pound and loaded fries.

In the evening the plush sofas are whisked away and the downstairs area is turned into a dancefloor with DJ’s, live music and comedy nights.

But fans of the quirky bar will now be able to enjoy its tasty cocktails with city views in Gonzo’s new rooftop terrace.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, NorwichGonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich

The garden covers the entire roof and includes picnic benches and hammocks and a bar which also serves G&T slushies.

READ MORE: Italian wine cafe chain set to open in Norwich

Brad Baxter, owner of Gonzo’s Tea Room, said: “It was a no brainer to open the rooftop bar and people have been telling me what a good idea it is and we are pretty fortunate to have such a big rooftop area.

“The decoration in our downstairs area is always changing and I will be doing the same with the rooftop.

“People have really enjoyed it and I hear people going up the stairs saying how may steps there are but when they get to the top it’s all worth it. READ MORE: You can now enjoy rooftop afternoon tea in Norwich and it looks delicious

“The rooftop will be open until late September then I plan to open every summer.”

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop terraceGonzo's Tea Room rooftop terrace

The garden is currently open from midday to 10pm each day and Mr Baxter has applied to the council to open until 12pm from next summer.

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop terraceGonzo's Tea Room rooftop terrace

