Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they make appeal over missing man Tony Green

The family of a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen leaving a Great Yarmouth bar have launched a search and an appeal to find him.

Tony Green was last seen on Saturday night leaving Bar X on Northgate Street.

His family say he is vulnerable and has type one diabetes.

He lives in family homes in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth and his family say it is out of character for him to go missing.

His sister Christine Hunn, 33, has been out searching for him in areas in Yarmouth, such as cemeteries.

She said: “We are concerned he may have passed out somewhere. We are very worried because it is something out of character for him.”

She also said it was out of character for him to leave Bar X without saying goodbye to people there.

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding him.

They say he was last seen at Bar X at about 10,30pm on Saturday and they have been making enquiries to try to find him for the past few days, without success.

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He is white, 5ft 5in, thin, with light brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a black shirt, khaki/green trousers, a black belt with a fancy belt buckle and black shoes.

Anybody who has seen him or knows where he is should contact Norfolk police immediately on 999 quoting CAD 459 of Saturday, September 8.