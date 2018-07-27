Video

Run Norwich 2018: Everything you need to know

Competitors in Run Norwich 2017 in the city centre.

With the big day now here, Mark Armstrong tells you all the information you need to make sure your Run Norwich race plan goes off without any hitches

What time does the race start?

9.30am for the first wave of runners sporting black bibs. Each colour will then set off in three-minute waves as follows: Blue - 9.33am; Green - 9.36am; Yellow - 9.39am; Pink - 9.42am

When do I need to be in my starting pen?

Spectators cheer on the competitors in Run Norwich 2017 in the city centre.

All pens will be open at 8.30am. You can line up in your allocated colour zone or any colour pen behind your own. You can’t join a colour pen ahead of your own.

Where can I park?

Chapelfield - opens from 7am. No access between 9am-10.15am

Competitors in Run Norwich 2017 in the city centre.

Castle Mall - opens at 6.30am. No access between 9-10.30am

St Giles - opens from 7am. Restricted access between 9.45am-11.30am

St Andrews - 24 hours

St Stephens - opens from 6.30am

Competitors in Run Norwich 2017 in the city centre.

John Lewis - opens 7.30am

Rose Lane - 24 hours

The Forum car park is closed as it will be used for race volunteers only.

Everyone has their own story to tell why they run.

Can I park and ride?

Yes. Norwich Park n’ Ride will be operating a special service from Norwich Airport and Thickthorn every 20 minutes on race day. The first buses leave at 7am and the last buses back from the city centre will be at 5pm.

Can I drop my bag off anywhere?

Yes. There will be baggage trailers to leave your belongings at on race day at the race village in Chapelfield Gardens. They will be open from 8am until 12pm and will be colour coded in accordance with the colour of your race number.

Where does the race start?

The start zones begin on Gentleman’s Walk in front of the market and continue to the back of Bethel Street.

Who is going to start the race?

Organisers are expected to announce who is starting the race on Friday.

What should I do with my running number?

Pin it to the front of your vest using the safety pins provided in your pack.

Where is my timing chip?

Your timing chip has been affixed to your race number and this will automatically record your race time, from the time to cross the start line to the time you cross the finish line.

Where does the route go?

The route passes some of Norwich’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral and Carrow Road. All race roads will be closed to traffic while the race is in progress. The course will be clearly marked at every kilometre. You can check out Mark Armstrong’s guide to the course here.

Where are the first aid and water stations?

There are now four first aid points and water stations:

- Race village - Chapelfield Gardens

- Carrow Road (3.5km)

- Norwich Cathedral (7.5km)

- Finish line (10km)

Where does the race finish?

The finish is in front of City Hall and you will then be directed along St Giles Street where you can collect your medal, a banana and a goody bag.

Can I wear headphones?

Use of devices with headphones or earbuds is prohibited while racing. However, organisers will allow the use of bone conduction devices, as these allow runners to hear instructions from marshals and be aware of surroundings.

When are the race presentations?

11.30am in the race village in Chapelfield Gardens.

Where can I see my family/friends afterwards?

Marshals will direct you at the finish along St Giles Street where you can then meet your family and friends. It is recommended that you arrange to meet them in the race village area in Chapelfield Gardens after.

How do I get my result?

Race results will be uploaded to the Run Norwich website as soon as they are ready and is usually within a few hours of the race.

Will there be race photos?

Yes. There will be galleries on both the edp24.co.uk and eveningnews.co.uk websites so you will be able to see if you can spot yourself there.

Epic Action Imagery will also be located at various points along the course and these will be available on the Run Norwich website afterwards.

Where is best place to watch for spectators?

There are of course 10km worth of viewing spots to choose from but here are some recommendations.

- City Hall/Market/Millennium Plain (start/finish): With just over half an hour separating the starting gun to the winner passing the finishing tape.

- Cathedral: A viewing spot which allows spectators to catch the runners twice when the route loops back on itself in Magdalen Street.

- Castle Meadow: Offers chance to see runners near start of the race and in their final kilometre.

- Riverside: The Riverside area provides plenty of viewing options from various bars and restaurants

Who will be the lead runners in the men’s race?

Last year’s winner Michael Kallenberg is back to defend his title but may find it difficult to replicate his success after suffering a stress fracture earlier this year. 2015 and 2016 winner Nick Earl is back and will be the favourite whilst Ash Harrell and Adrian Mussett are expected to be among the front runners.

Who will be the lead runners in the women’s race?

Dani Nimmock will be the favourite to take the women’s title as she competes in the event for the first time since 2015. Last year’s winner Emma Risbey will be up there whilst Cat Cummings, Jo Andrews and Alexandra Smith are expected to be in the lead pack.

What are the lead runners race numbers?

Men: #1 – Michael Kallenberg; #3 – Nick Earl; #4 – Ash Harrell; #6 – Adrian Mussett; #50 Michael Eccles

Women: #2 – Emma Risbey; #5 – Jo Andrews; #7 – Dani Nimmock; #109 Cat Cummings; #117 Alexandra Smith

What’s the weather going to be like?

It is due to be around 22/23 degrees celsius when the race starts. Temperatures could get as high as 25 degrees celsius later in the day after runners have finished so make sure you wear suncream! You can get the latest updates here.