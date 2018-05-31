Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Case of man accused of murder in Rose Lane stabbing delayed for medical reports

PUBLISHED: 16:38 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 13 August 2018

Police have cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police have cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

The case of a man accused of the murder of 48-year-old David Hastings on June 23 in a stabbing at Rose Lane car park in Norwich has been delayed for medical reports.

Picture of David Hastings (right) left at murder scene at Rose Lane. PIC: Peter WalshPicture of David Hastings (right) left at murder scene at Rose Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link from HMP Belmarsh on Monday afternoon.

Wearing a blue jumper and pink trousers, Heinbergs spoke only to confirm has name and age, and to ask to appear in court in person on the next occasion.

Ian James, defending Heinbergs, told the court a psychiatrist had attempted to visit Belmarsh to conduct an assessment, but the prison said he was not there.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for a date to be fixed, adding: “The reporting psychiatrist endeavoured to see the defendant on several occasions and to be restricted to the video link is unsatisfactory.

“The doctor needs more time to see the defendant properly, ideally face to face.”

Heinbergs, formerly of Anne Bartholomew Road, Thetford, was remanded into custody.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists