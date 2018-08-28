Rod Stewart to return to Portman Road for summer concert

Rod Stewart is returning to Portman Road next summer Picture: SEAN HANSFORD/LAWRENCE MATHESON/MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Archant

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart will return to Portman Road next summer in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses.

Rod Stewart at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER Rod Stewart at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

The singer, who last performed at the Blues’ stadium in 2007, will take the stage on Friday, June 7, as part of a seven-date national stadium tour.

The show will be the 73-year-old’s third appearance at Portman Road – having also played in 1991 – and marks his first UK tour in three years.

Rosie Richardson, Ipswich Town Football Club’s director of sales, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rod Stewart back to Portman Road. He performed at the stadium in the 1990s and also in 2007.

“He certainly puts on a fabulous show and we’re looking forward to the summer of 2019.”

Rod Stewart at a wet Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER Rod Stewart at a wet Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, and R&B, making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

His 2019 tour will also see him perform at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, York Racecourse, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Molineux in Wolverhampton, the AECC in Aberdeen, and the University of Bolton Stadium.

Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be announcing Rod Stewart Live In Concert. We have presented numerous shows with him over the past five years and this will be our second full tour with him.

“As his fans know, Rod presents the most amazing shows. He continues to play to huge audiences across the globe and it is an absolute pleasure to once again be taking him across the UK once to reach tens of thousands of people who will have the most incredible night watching him perform live.”

Concert-goers will be treated to classic tracks from the singer’s glittering career as well as hits from his new album Blood Red Roses - which is being released on September 28.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on September 21 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, September 19 and can be accessed by pre-ordering Blood Red Roses from www.hmv.com