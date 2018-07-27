Search

Video

Melting roads and £1 coin-sized hailstones as extreme weather hits Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:53 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 08:54 28 July 2018

Huge hailstones in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham (Image: Karina Eagle)

Roads are melting and hailstones the size of £1 coins have fallen as Norfolk faced extremes of weather this evening.

It comes at the hottest temperature of the week was recorded in Tibbenham today (Friday) at 34.7C.

But elsewhere, including in Fakenham and Hunstanton, rain and hailstones had come down hard.

There have been reports of cars being written off from damage caused by the stones.

MORE: Amber weather warning issued as giant hail stones, thunder and strong winds head for Norfolk

And First Norwich said: “The A140 has closed due to the roads starting to melt. This has meant that we are unable to reach Long Stratton and will have to terminate at Harford bridge Tesco until further notice.”

An amber weather warning has been issued for East Anglia, as the region braces itself for a dramatic change in weather.

The Met Office has upgraded its thunderstorm warning for large parts of Norfolk and Suffolk from yellow to amber.

The warning is in place for the west of the region from 2-8pm today while a yellow warning will remain in place for the whole of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex until 2am Saturday morning.

