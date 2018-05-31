Return of baby show will feature new ‘boogie’ area

A scene from last year's Parent and Baby Show. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The region’s largest indoor pregnancy, baby and child festival will this year feature a ‘baby boogie’ zone for parents and their little ones to enjoy dancing to music together.

Ezra Donachie-Hughes at last year's Parent and Baby Show. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Ezra Donachie-Hughes at last year's Parent and Baby Show. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The third Parent and Baby Show will take place at the UEA Sportspark on Sunday, September 16, organised by Alexandra Atkinson, who is herself 35 weeks pregnant.

She said the show was designed to be “a funky indoor festival”.

Ms Atkinson said: “We go all out and decorate the event with lots of quirky props and fun ideas – we have indoor tipis, old chesterfield seating zones which are fab for watching little ones in the soft play area, a gorgeous vintage tearoom complete with bunting and hay bales – giving it that rustic and relaxed vibe.”

The show also features a programme of 15 talks and workshops, as well as a photo studio, baby hand and footprint tile making, pregnancy zone for women looking to learn tips and tricks for birth, free massages and family portrait drawing.

There will also be women’s health checks, Bollywood dancing, car seat advice and demos, face and bump painting, bouncy castles and the ‘baby boogie’ zone with a DJ where parents can rave with their little ones to 90s tunes.

One of the workshops on offer will cover pregnancy anxiety, which is being run by Time Norfolk.

There will also be dozens of stalls selling everything from clothing to furniture and accessories.

Ms Atkinson said the event aimed to showcase, highlight and celebrate businesses in the industry, as well as provide parents-to-be and parents across the eastern region with a fun and entertaining day out.

The event will also feature the Norfolk Pregnancy, Baby and Child Awards, and the team behind the show are also in the process of creating an online directory of business and services for parents and those expecting.

The show was previously held at Carrow Road.

The event runs 10.30am-3pm, and entry is £5, with children under 16 free. Visit www.theparentandbabyshow.co.uk or email alex@theparentandbabyshow.co.uk for more information.

