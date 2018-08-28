Red Cross Great British Car Wash to be held in Norfolk for the first time

A national charity car wash event is coming to Norfolk for the first time next month.

The Great British Car Wash, run by the Red Cross, is to be held in the county for the first time on Friday, October 19.

And residents, businesses and schools are encouraged to get involved by offering to wash colleague’s, neighbour’s or friend’s cars for a small fee, as organisers are hoping to raise enough money to buy 100 wheelchairs for use in Norfolk.

Each chair costs £125 and, with maintenance from the charity’s team of staff and volunteers, can last five years.

Cally Smith, service co-ordinator for Mobility Aids Norfolk said: “You would think if you needed a wheelchair, you would be able to get one from the NHS.

“In many cases, this isn’t the case and that is when people turn to British Red Cross.

“We have offices all over Norfolk and Suffolk that are able to supply wheelchairs to people on a short term loan.

“We also offer a home delivery service too.

“The wheelchairs can be for someone who has hurt themselves during a sports match or even someone with a terminal illness who wishes to get to see family members one last time.”

And Red Cross fundraiser Paul Fleet added: “I really hope the people of Norfolk will want to get involved with the Great British Car Wash, have some fun and raise some vital money for wheelchairs.

“Without events like these raising vital money, we would really struggle to provide our services.

“It is really easy to put take part and will help people in crisis all over Norfolk.”

To join the car wash, or to offer your support with collections or general volunteering, contact Paul Fleet on 01603 253412 or pfleet@redcross.org.uk.

To find out more about the charity, visit the Red Cross website.