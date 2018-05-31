Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

‘There should be consequences’ – Your reactions to possibility of harsher laws for dangerous cyclists

PUBLISHED: 15:47 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 14 August 2018

The majority of voters in the poll thought the law should change. Photo: Archant

The majority of voters in the poll thought the law should change. Photo: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2008

A proposed new law that would see cyclists who kill pedestrians face potential life sentences has sparked plenty of debate among our readers.

An overwhelming majority of you voted in favour of cyclists who kill pedestrians being treated in a similar way to dangerous drivers.

Our poll ‘Are new dangerous cycling laws a good idea’ saw 85pc of readers selecting ‘Yes - it’s about time’.

Facebook comments on our original article also reflected this stance.

Ian Rowley said: “Everybody should be liable for their actions, from hurting someone else to damaging another vehicle.”

Cara Colley added: “There should be consequences. We cannot exclude and have different rules. A cycle is a mode of transport that can be controlled by a cyclist.”

Chris Gurney also said: “Yes. They get away with breaking laws daily and ignore the highway code. Being in a wheelchair, I no longer go to Norwich as the pavements are just too dangerous.”

On Twitter responses seemed a little more sympathetic towards cyclists but with a general consensus that those who cause incidents, which ever mode of transport they are using, should face consequences.

Peter Taylor asked: “Should pedestrians who step out onto the street playing on their mobile killing cyclists face ‘death by dangerous walking’ charges?”

Which prompted another user to reply: “Yes. Anyone who kills anyone like that should. Whether it’s driving or cycling.”

Emma George commented: “NCC have spent huge amounts on cycle lanes in the city yet we still see cyclists weaving in and out of heavy traffic. Perhaps enforcement of cycle lanes could help prevent accidents too.”

What do you think about the possible change to laws? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists