Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Rapper Coolio set to perform in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:45 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 31 August 2018

Coolio enters the house during the launch of Ultimate Big Brother held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Coolio enters the house during the launch of Ultimate Big Brother held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, 2010. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The city will be turned into a Gangsta’s Paradise when 90s rapper Coolio performs this autumn.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, will perform at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Thursday October 18.

The rapper has sold over 17 million records worldwide with hits including the Grammy award-winning Gangsta’s Pradise, Fantastic Voyage and 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New).

He grew up in Compton in California at a time of tremendous change and his struggles feature heavily in his lyrics.

Coolio finished in third place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, which was eventually won by Ulrika Johnson, and he also returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 - an all-stars version of the show.

READ MORE: Macarons & More reveal location of second Norwich branch

He also has a passion for cooking and has appeared on American reality shows Celebrity Cook Off, Celebrity Chops and created his own web series titled Cookin’ with Coolio,

Tickets to Coolio in Norwich cost £24.50 and tickets are on sale now.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Set times and stages revealed for all the acts at Sundown 2018

Sundown Festival Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Vandals throw paint-stripper over car and gloss paint over house

Jamie Dickerson's car was vandalised on Wednesday, August 29. PHOTO: Jamie Dickerson

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists