‘My first catwalk was with Norwich Fashion week’ First Bangladeshi male model at London Fashion Week

PUBLISHED: 13:08 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 10 September 2018

Ramzan Miah, a 25-year-old Actor and Model, has signed with fashion agent and is set to become the first Bangladeshi Male model for London Fashion Week. Picture. Ramzan Miah

Archant

A 25-year-old who first trod the catwalk in Norwich is hoping to break into the modelling industry by being involved at London Fashion Week.

A 25-year-old who first trod the catwalk in Norwich is hoping to break into the modelling industry by being involved at London Fashion Week.

Ramzan Miah, an actor and model, has signed with a fashion agency and recently participated in a shoot for London Fashion Week which will be published this month.

Mr Miah said: “I participated in this shoot to show that everyone is individual, no matter what background you are.

“My first catwalk was Norwich Fashion Week, I have come a long way from this and want to share this to the Norwich community.”

Mr Miah took part in Norwich fashion week walking for John Lewis when he was just 22.

He said: “I think any experience on the catwalk is great, but what was special about Norwich Fashion Week is the team that brought everyone together.

“We had different high street clothing brands, photographers and make up artists, everybody was really supportive.”

