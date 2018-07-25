Video

Thunderstorms and heavy rain could be on the way across Norfolk

The hot dry weather could be coming to a close. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The long dry spell could come to a close by the end of the week with heavy rain and thunder forecast for Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said a combination of a cold front coming in from the West and humid air travelling up from France and the Mediterranean would lead to the change in weather.

But until then, the majority of the county will stay hot and dry with just the odd chance of a shower to the West of the region.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest said temperatures over the next two days continue to reach highs of 35C as hit air is drawn northward from the continent.

He said there is a “reasonable chance” of thunderstorms overnight on Friday.

Weatherquest’s Adam Dury added “On Friday there is an initial low risk of a few spots of rain to the West and thunder storms in the afternoon with good chance of heavy storms across the county.”

An amber “heat health watch” warning remains in place for the region, with people being warned to try to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

The Local Government Association said social workers, community wardens and maintenance staff are all on high alert to identify those who could be struggling in the heat.

And pet owners have been urged to avoid exercising their dogs and other animals in the hottest parts of the day due to the risk of burnt paws on scorching pavements, as well as the chance of heatstroke.

And summer essentials like fans and paddling pools are selling out across Norfolk as the county struggles through the sweltering conditions.

Argos has sold out in their most basic range of fans across the county, with only a handful of their smallest fans still being in stock in Thetford.

B and M Bargains has also sold out of fans in both of their Norwich stores, with an employee saying the situation is similar further afield.

The member of staff at the Riverside store confirmed they hold sold out of fans last night, with their accompanying store in Mile Cross Lane selling out on Tuesday morning.

Morrisons superstore at Riverside Norwich also confirmed that they had sold out of the appliance, and said other stores were having the same difficulty.

Online, Tesco had also sold out of their electric fan. Those looking to keep cool in the garden will also struggle, with paddling pools at Argos similarly flying off the shelves. Poundland in Norwich has also sold out of paddling pools.