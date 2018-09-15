Children’s charity and dog rescue centre to benefit from golf society’s donation

The Railway Tavern Golf Society (RTGS), based in Poringland, presents a cheque to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) for the charity's nook appeal. (L-R) Sue Donmall and Roy Grage of the nook friends group, Adey Ewing (RTGS), Tracey Moore, pub landlady, and Roy Burrows (RTGS), with Karen Pine and Cherie Williams, on behalf of Meadowgreen, in front of John Glen (RTGS). Picture: EACH EACH

Two Norfolk charities have benefited from donations from a growing golf group.

The Railway Tavern Golf Society, based in Poringland, held a fundraising golf day at Barnham Broom which saw 34 players take part.

The £1,100 raised will be split between the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) nook appeal and Meadowgreen Dog Rescue Centre in Hales, where it will go towards a vet fund for the treatment of stray and abandoned dogs.

Established in March, the Railway Tavern Golf Society already has 48 members.

Secretary Adrian Ewing said: “The nook appeal is raising funds to complete EACH’s new hospice being built just around the corner from the pub, so we wanted to support that.

“The second beneficiary, Meadowgreen Dog Rescue Centre, was the call of our captain John Glen, a massive dog lover. It’s privately-owned and non-charity funded, and has been established for 15 years.”