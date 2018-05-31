Fire by railway line causes severe disruption to services between Norwich and London
PUBLISHED: 06:38 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 06:38 07 August 2018
Trains running between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are being disrupted or cancelled after a line-side fire near Colchester damaged signalling equipment on the line.
Disruption to services in both directions is expected until around 2pm today, and passengers are being diverted via Cambridge and Ely.
